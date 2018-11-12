Football

I didn't insult anyone, says apologetic Higuain

By Opta
Milan star Gonzalo Higuain (right) argues with referee
Milan, November 12: AC Milan forward Gonzalo Higuain apologised for his red card against Juventus, but insisted he did not insult anyone.

Higuain endured a miserable outing against his parent club, having a penalty saved before being sent off in Milan's 2-0 loss at San Siro on Sunday (November 11).

The forward's 41st-minute spot-kick was saved by Wojciech Szczesny before he was sent off late for dissent.

While apologetic, Higuain, 30, said his emotions simply got the better of him after a tough game.

"It seemed an unfair foul, I was fouled as far as I'm concerned. I was cautioned but I did not insult anyone," he told Milan TV.

"I apologised to the club, the fans, the coach and my companions because these episodes must be avoided.

"We are human, we feel emotions, the game was not going the right way and it was one of those days."

Higuain had the chance to bring Milan level after Mario Mandzukic's opener, but his penalty was saved before Cristiano Ronaldo sealed Juve's win in the second half.

The Argentinian took responsibility for his miss and vowed not to make the same mistake again.

"It was a particular episode, had I scored, the game would have changed," Higuain said.

"The important thing is to take responsibility, to know what went wrong. I promise it will not happen again.

"Now we have to look ahead, we will have two weeks of rest and then face Lazio for fourth place."

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 7:10 [IST]
