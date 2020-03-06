Gonzalo Higuain's future up in the air: Three strikers Juventus have shortlisted to replace him in Summer

Bengaluru, March 6: Juventus reportedly will look to replace ageing forward Gonzalo Higuain in the Summer, as per reports. The Argentine forward turns 33 at the end of this year, and although he has been effective for the Old Lady this season with eight goals and eight assists in 33 games surely it's time for them to look for an ample replacement of the player.
With Cristiano Ronaldo also at the frontline, Sarri reportedly is eying an apparent young forward to blend in a perfect squad and reportedly has chalked down, three probable targets to their Summer list.
Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner and PSG striker Mauro Icardi reportedly are the names have been targetted by the Juventus team.
How feasible the rumours are?
All the three strikers' future is up in the air it seems. Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter has been in fine form for Paris Saint Germain. The French club have an option to buy, as per Sky Sports but no talks of making it permanent has been brought up to the table yet. The Argentine forward surely does not have any future at Inter and likely to be sold in Summer. He, however, won't be short of suitors.
Apart from PSG, Chelsea too reportedly have shown interest in landing him and if Juventus are to make a move, they may have to start the preparation early. One big thing, in this deal, could also be the acceptance of Inter. Whether Inter would provide him with the green light to join their direct domestic rivals is still a matter of consideration.
Gabriel Jesus is another name, the Old Lady are looking at consciously. The Brazilian forward since signing for Manchester City in 2017 has mostly been a backup of Aguero. The club apparently considered the striker to be a readymade replacement for Sergio Aguero but with the Argentine’s sensational form at the Etihad still continuing it has limited Jesus's first-team football by a large extent.
Juventus reportedly want to use this situation to their advantage with a promise of regular first-team football to the 23-year-old. However, there has not been any rumours of the Brazilian changing the side or looking for a new prospect. He has shown little sign of any unhappiness at Etihad and Juventus may have to work hard convincing the player.
Timo Werner reportedly is the last option in their list of the preferred target who is likely to leave RB Leipzig in Summer. The German forward has been in sensational form for both club and country in the last couple of seasons and has been a hot favourite among several sides. Leipzig are keen to keep him at Germany a couple of seasons more but the player reportedly have told them that he is desperate to leave in Summer, no matter what their offer is.
From Barcelona to Manchester United all have shown interest in the player but the rumour is that he is holding out for a move to Liverpool. With him bound to leave the side, if the Bianoceris can convince him, the deal surely is feasible but like the rest of the deals, it also looks like a complicated matter.