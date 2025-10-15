Football Graham Potter Interested In Sweden National Team Role Following Jon Dahl Tomasson's Departure After Jon Dahl Tomasson's sacking, Graham Potter is open to managing the Sweden national team. He reflects on his connection to Swedish football and aims to make a positive impact. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Graham Potter, the former manager of West Ham United, is considering the opportunity to lead the Sweden national team. This comes after Jon Dahl Tomasson was dismissed following Sweden's 1-0 loss to Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier. The defeat left Sweden at the bottom of Group B after four matches. Tomasson, who managed 18 games for Sweden, won nine but faced three consecutive losses that led to his exit.

Potter has a history of managing in Sweden, having spent seven years with Ostersund. He guided them from the fourth division to Allsvenskan before moving to Swansea City in 2018. "I'm between jobs and open to anything where I feel I can contribute," Potter told Fotbollskanalen from his home in Sweden. He expressed gratitude for Swedish football, noting that two of his children were born there and he has a deep understanding of its football culture.

Despite having talented players like Alexander Isak from Liverpool and Viktor Gyokeres from Arsenal, Sweden has struggled offensively in World Cup qualifiers. They have scored only two goals, matching seven other nations and scoring fewer than Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino, and Liechtenstein. This puts them at risk of missing consecutive FIFA World Cup appearances for the third time.

Potter is seeking a role where he feels he can make a meaningful impact. "I'm at a point where the next thing I take on has to be something I truly believe in," he stated. He emphasized that financial incentives would not influence his decision as he is financially secure due to his career success. "It's reached a point where I don't have to consider money as a reason to take or not take a job," Potter added.

Sweden will face Switzerland and Slovenia in their upcoming qualifiers next month. Potter denied media claims about discussions with the Swedish federation and stressed that his decision would be based on where he believes he can contribute effectively. With his extensive experience and passion for Swedish football, Potter remains open to new opportunities that align with his values and goals.

Potter's recent departure from West Ham came after an underwhelming start to the Premier League season. His tenure lasted eight months with a win rate of 26.1%, which was only better than Avram Grant's among those who managed more than one top-flight game for the club. Despite this setback, Potter remains optimistic about future roles that align with his expertise and aspirations.