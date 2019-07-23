Football
Griezmann to make Barcelona debut against Chelsea

By
Antoine Griezmann
Ernesto Valverde has included new signing Antoine Griezmann in a Barcelona XI for the first time.

Saitama (Japan), July 23: Antoine Griezmann will make his Barcelona debut against Chelsea after being named in the starting XI for Tuesday's friendly in Saitama.

World Cup winner Griezmann joined the club in a €120million move earlier this month and is now set to line up alongside the likes of Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets.

Fellow new signing Frenkie de Jong features among the substitutes, while Lionel Messi remains absent following his involvement at the Copa America.

The match is Barca's first of a pre-season schedule that also includes games against Vissel Kobe, Arsenal and Napoli.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 15:10 [IST]
