Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Griezmann unsure if he'll remain in La Liga amid PSG rumours

By Opta
Antoine Griezmann is set to leave Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann is set to leave Atletico Madrid

Andorra la Vella, June 12: Antoine Griezmann is not sure if he will stay in La Liga amid links to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as star forward prepares to leave Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann will depart Atletico after five years and the French World Cup winner has been tipped to join Spanish champions Barcelona.

However, PSG have emerged as a possible destination for Griezmann, with uncertainty over star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

As speculation grows over Griezmann's future, the 28-year-old France international is remaining patient.

"There's a need for patience, as it's still soon," Griezmann said following France's 4-0 rout of Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday (June 11).

"I want my future to be decided more than anyone, but there's a need to wait.

"I don't know if I'll remain in Spain. Maybe in two weeks we'll know something. I just want to play football and have fun."

Griezmann – who was born in France and spent most of his career in Spain – joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Since arriving, Griezmann has won the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana in Madrid.

Griezmann scored 15 La Liga goals as Atletico finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.

More ANTOINE GRIEZMANN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 17 - June 12 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue