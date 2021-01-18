Guardiola and the big 5-0: When birthday boy Pep's teams touched perfection

Manchester, January 18: Pep Guardiola is 50 and who would begrudge Manchester City's remarkable manager a quiet celebration?
The likelihood is that Guardiola will instead be picking the pieces out of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace and planning for Wednesday's game against Aston Villa.
Guardiola the player was a diligent servant as a defensive midfielder for Barcelona and Spain, albeit rarely the player who would light up a match.
Yet as a coach his teams have had maverick tendencies, as well as being clinical and merciless at times, as his medal collection shows.
To mark Guardiola's 'big 5-0', now is a timely moment to revisit some of the finest 5-0 wins from his coaching career.
Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid (November 29, 2010)
Barca's 8-0 win at Almeria nine days earlier had contained a Lionel Messi hat-trick, but the Argentinian could not find the target when Jose Mourinho brought Madrid to Camp Nou.
Not to worry, for he was outstanding in a mesmerising Barcelona display, an iconic moment of the Guardiola era.
Messi ran Madrid ragged but left the scoring to others, setting up David Villa for the third and fourth goals, with Xavi, Pedro and the little-remembered Jeffren condemning Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo and co to a ruthless assailing in Catalonia.
"We are proud," said Guardiola, on the way to a LaLiga and Champions League double, "because the world has seen us play the way we like to play."
📅 29/11/2010
Barça 🆚 Madrid
🙌 5-0 🙌
Barcelona 5-0 Atletico Madrid (September 24, 2011)
Guardiola's last season with Barca ultimately ended without LaLiga glory but it was a campaign that produced a statement victory over an Atletico Madrid team containing Thibaut Courtois, Diego Godin and Radamel Falcao.
Barca were rampant at Camp Nou, with a David Villa strike and Miranda's own goal putting them two up inside 15 minutes before Messi scored a quite magnificent hat-trick, all three goals containing fine dribbles and sublime link-up play.
Perhaps most significantly for the Spanish football landscape, the result hurried along the sacking of Atletico boss Gregorio Manzano, who, under three months later, would be replaced by a certain Diego Simeone.
En 2011, ¡el @FCBarcelona_es vencía 5-0 al Atlético de Madrid con un gol de @Guaje7Villa y otra EXHIBICIÓN de Messi en el Camp Nou! 🔵🔴#BarçaAtleti pic.twitter.com/KNd6EaBqN3— LaLiga (@LaLiga) March 4, 2018
Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (all the time)
Every day must feel like a birthday when Burnley come to town, given Guardiola's team have torched the Clarets 5-0 in their last four meetings at the Etihad Stadium.
Of course it was not always this way: City grafted for a 2-1 home win over Burnley when Fernandinho was sent off when the teams first met at Eastlands in Guardiola's debut season in England.
But lately it has been customary for Burnley to be rolled over, and Riyad Mahrez helped himself to a hat-trick in the most recent encounter, in November.
Guardiola said afterwards that such goal gluts are "not important; the important thing is winning games". You suspect, however, he rather enjoys such days. Burnley, rather less so.