Football Guardiola Expresses Confidence In Manchester City Before Villarreal Champions League Match Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City's recent form and resilience will aid them against Villarreal in the Champions League. Despite past challenges, he remains optimistic about his team's capabilities. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is optimistic about his team's resilience as they prepare to face Villarreal in the Champions League. The match at Estadio de la Ceramica marks their third game in the 2025-26 campaign. City recently drew with Monaco after defeating Napoli at home, maintaining an unbeaten streak in eight matches across all competitions.

Guardiola's squad has bounced back from consecutive Premier League losses to Tottenham and Brighton in August. They now sit second in the league, trailing Arsenal by three points. Despite this, Guardiola remains cautious, stating: "When we have played just eight Premier League games and two Champions League games. You have the feeling that every game is better than the previous one," he said. "This doesn't define seasons, but we talk a lot about what we can do better. I'm incredibly confident in the players and the team. These players are capable."

Villarreal's return to Europe's elite competition has been challenging, with only one point from two games. They are currently 26th in the 36-team standings. Their recent form includes draws against Real Betis and Juventus and a loss to Real Madrid in LaLiga. Marcelino's side is still seeking their first Champions League win this season.

The last time Villarreal faced Manchester City was during the 2011-12 Champions League group stage, where they lost both encounters (2-1 at home, 3-0 away). Historically, Guardiola has never lost to Villarreal in eight meetings (five wins and three draws). He has faced Spanish teams like Athletic Bilbao and Valencia more often without defeat.

The upcoming match will be Guardiola's first against Marcelino since October 2011 when Barcelona drew with Sevilla. This gap of over 5,000 days marks the longest period between meetings with a specific manager for Guardiola. Despite past successes, he anticipates a challenging game against Villarreal.

"When you see a Marcelino team without knowing that Marcelino is on the bench, you recognise his style of play," Guardiola noted. "So when a team manages to go back to the Champions League in a league as competitive as the Spanish, that has to be something." He expressed admiration for Marcelino but is eager for a strong performance from his team.

Marcelino's Perspective on Facing City

Marcelino acknowledges the difficulty of facing Manchester City but sees it as an opportunity for growth. "We expect it to be very difficult, just like against Juventus," he stated. "We're playing against a former European champion... Now we have to enjoy it and suffer through it." He hopes his team can rise to the occasion and deliver a positive result for their fans.

This encounter promises an exciting clash between two tactically astute managers with contrasting recent fortunes in European football.