Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Guardiola to Juventus? Dreams can come true – Barzagli

By
Pep Guardiola - cropped
Andrea Barzagli talked up a move for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, pointing to Juventus' shock signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

London, June 6: Pep Guardiola could join Juventus as former defender Andrea Barzagli insisted a "decision has not been made yet" amid growing links to Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri is reportedly the favourite to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at Serie A champions Juve, who have also continued to be linked to Manchester City manager Guardiola.

Speculation regarding Guardiola has refused to subside after guiding City to back-to-back Premier League titles and retired defender Barzagli talked up a move for the Spaniard, pointing to Juve's shock signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last season.

"People seem to take Sarri for granted, but a decision hasn't been made yet and there are still a lot of names being mentioned," Barzagli said via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The Bianconeri directors have barely put a foot wrong over the last few years and in my view, they've chosen the right man: if it's someone with a new idea or much the same, that I don't know.

"I don't know what the situation is at Juve, but I hear talk of Guardiola and it's nice to dream. After all, nobody believed it last year when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, but dreams can come true. We'll see when the club makes its announcement.

"Allegri worked under stress for five years and was criticised too much, but he did well and continued the winning streak started by Antonio Conte."

More PEP GUARDIOLA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 10 - June 6 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue