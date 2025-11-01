Danny Rohl Asserts Martin O'Neill's 'No Threat' Comment Does Not Motivate Rangers For Old Firm Match

Football Guirassy Ends Goal Drought As Borussia Dortmund Defeats Augsburg 1-0 Serhou Guirassy ended his goal drought with a decisive strike, helping Borussia Dortmund secure a 1-0 win against Augsburg and move into second place in the Bundesliga. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Serhou Guirassy broke his four-match Bundesliga goal drought, helping Borussia Dortmund secure a 1-0 victory over Augsburg. This win moved Dortmund to second place in the table, just four points behind Bayern Munich. Guirassy capitalised on a defensive error involving Chrislain Matsima and Han-Noah Massengo late in the first half to score the decisive goal.

Augsburg's Mert Komur missed an early chance, setting the stage for Guirassy's breakthrough in the 37th minute. Waldemar Anton sent a pass towards Guirassy, which Matsima misjudged, allowing the ball to bounce off Massengo's chest. Guirassy seized the opportunity and scored past Finn Dahmen.

Before Friday's match, Guirassy was experiencing his longest goalless run since joining Stuttgart in 2022. His goal against Augsburg brought his tally to five Bundesliga goals this season. Only Harry Kane with 12 goals and Jonathan Bukardt with six have scored more than him so far.

The second half saw Carney Chukwuemeka shoot over the bar early on. Jobe Bellingham made a crucial sliding tackle to prevent Elvis Rexhbecaj from getting a clear shot at goal. Despite these efforts, both teams struggled to create significant chances, each managing only one shot on target throughout the match.

Borussia Dortmund has been defensively solid this season, achieving six clean sheets in nine Bundesliga games. The win against Augsburg marked Niko Kovac's third victory in 13 league encounters with them, ending a three-game losing streak against this opponent.

Bayern Munich will aim to maintain their perfect start to the season when they host Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Meanwhile, Dortmund's recent form keeps them within striking distance of the league leaders as they continue their campaign.