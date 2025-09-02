Football Guro Reiten Highlights Sonia Bompastor's Intensity In Chelsea's Successful Season Guro Reiten credits Sonia Bompastor's demanding style for Chelsea's successful season, culminating in a treble win. Reiten aims for further silverware this year. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 4:46 [IST]

Chelsea's forward, Guro Reiten, credits Sonia Bompastor's intense approach for preparing the team for crucial moments last season. Reiten netted 10 goals in 22 domestic matches as Chelsea clinched a treble, winning the Women's Super League, FA Cup, and League Cup. Bompastor's squad remained unbeaten in the league, marking a first in the current 22-game format.

Bompastor took over from Emma Hayes before the 2024-25 season when Hayes became head coach of the United States team. Reiten is optimistic that Bompastor will continue to elevate Chelsea after a successful debut season. "Loud and clear, but no she's intense," Reiten told Stats Perform about Bompastor's management style. "She's been a footballer herself and she just wants to help us be better, help us grow and make sure that we are ready for the big moments, so yeah, she demands a lot, every single day."

Under Bompastor's guidance, Chelsea won their sixth consecutive WSL title and ninth overall. They have claimed three times as many titles as any other team, with Arsenal having won three. The Blues previously went undefeated in the league in 2018, while Arsenal and Manchester City achieved this feat in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

Despite achieving a historic treble last season, Reiten is eager for more trophies this year. "Of course, put on this shirt, the only thing that matters is winning," she said. "Last year we won the treble, but we want more so got to go and try." She emphasised her commitment to helping Chelsea reach their goals by scoring or assisting whenever possible.

Chelsea were favourites to win the WSL according to Opta's supercomputer but fell short in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona last season. Although Barcelona seemed poised to win the European trophy, they were defeated by Arsenal 1-0 in the final match.

Bompastor's tactics differ slightly from Hayes', focusing on possession and improving ball skills. This demanding approach aims to push Chelsea to new heights. "You know to come in and to win the treble is absolutely amazing," Reiten noted. "We know she's a winner; both of them [Bompastor and Hayes] are very alike because they both want to win at any cost."

The team's focus remains on maintaining high performance levels while striving for additional silverware this season.