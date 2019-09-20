Why Asamoah Gyan's move to NorthEast United is a massive boost for ISL

Kolkata, September 20: NorthEast United FC (NEFC) made one of the biggest signings in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL) by roping in Asamoah Gyan who graced the pitch for Turkish club Kayserispor for the past two seasons.
The 33-year old striker was without a club since July 1 after his contract expired with the Turkish outfit.
The new edition of the ISL will start in a month's time and NorthEast United gave quite a big surprise with the signing of a player who used to be a big name at his peak.
He is still only 33 and has what it takes to go down in the history books of ISL as one of the best players to play in the League.
The signing of Gyan is certainly a massive statement of intent from NorthEast United who boast the strongest fanbase in the ISL. Also, it is a great advertisement for the ISL.
The cash-rich league had seen some top players from Europe and South America gracing the scene in previous editions of it but it was not blessed enough to have such a massive African player before.
Gyan is among the biggest superstars in world football from the continent of Africa and his arrival to the ISL will bring a massive boost.
Africa now has some of the best footballing talents in world football in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio and the likes and the continent is fast growing as the third major superpower after Europe and South America.
There are many exceptional talents in Africa and with Gyan playing in the ISL, it may open the door for plenty other players from the continent in the future. Gyan, one-time African Player of the Year, is a role-model for many aspiring footballers in not only Ghana, but also the whole Africa and this time out, more eyes will be on the ISL.
During his illustrious career, Gyan has played for a host of clubs in various leagues like Serie A, Premier League, Ligue 1, Chinese Super League, Turkish Super League and many more and ISL will join that elite list.
Also, his arrival will elevate the status of the ISL in Asian football. Gyan, during his whole career, has been a fan favourite and he will absolutely love the NorthEast United fanbase who are always behind their team.