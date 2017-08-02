Gylfi Sigurdsson likely to leave for Everton, says Swansea captain

Cardiff, August 2: Swansea City captain Leon Britton has stated that he expects star midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson to complete his move to Everton and it would be a "massive blow" to lose the player this summer.
The Iceland international played a key part last season as Swansea maintained a Premier League status after facing relegation scare. The Swansea Player of the year scored 11 goals and further set up three to make the Welsh side stay in the League for six consecutive years.
However, his eye catching performance has earned him recognition from top Premier League clubs like Everton, Tottenham and Leicester.
Swansea have already rejected two bids from the Toffees for Sigurdsson which is believed to be £40 million and £45 million as they value him at £50 million.
However, the Sawns club captain Britton in a recent interview with BBC Radio has stated that his belief is that the 27-year-old will mostly end up at Goodison Park next season and he deserves to be playing for one of the best sides in the Premier League.
“His stats last year in terms of assists and goals, you'd think he'd be playing for one of the clubs in the top half of the table," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“He's a big influence in the top end of the pitch for us, but unfortunately the club we're at, Swansea, when the bigger teams come calling it is hard to keep him."
“The club have stood firm. By all accounts they've said they want £50 million. I don't know if it's going to get done. I think Everton have maybe offered £40-45 million so I think there'll be some movement now and Gylfi will go."
Britton also conceded that should the player leaves the club, the Swans management should make a proper signing to replace the player who can lead the side's midfield in the 2017/18 battle.
“If he does go, it's vitally important that we replace him with the same quality, as much as we can," he said.
Sigurdsson is one of the best players in the Premier League and will fit into to Ronald Koeman's side and if somehow Swansea manage to sell him for a fee close to £50 million, the Swans can reinvest and possibly sign more players with the funds they receive post-sale.
OneIndia News