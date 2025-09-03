Football Gyokeres Supports Isak After His Transfer To Liverpool Amidst Controversy Viktor Gyokeres has defended Alexander Isak following his high-profile transfer to Liverpool. Both players faced challenges during their moves, and Gyokeres emphasised the importance of teamwork as Sweden prepares for World Cup qualifiers. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Viktor Gyokeres has defended his Sweden team-mate Alexander Isak after a lengthy transfer saga that ended with Isak joining Liverpool. The striker signed a six-year contract with the Premier League champions on deadline day, for a reported fee of 125 million, setting a British transfer record. Isak's move from Newcastle United was one of the most talked-about stories of the transfer window.

Isak claimed Newcastle broke promises about his potential departure. This statement came after Liverpool's initial offer of 110 million was rejected by Newcastle. Gyokeres also experienced a similar situation before his 63.5 million (73.5 million) transfer to Arsenal from Sporting CP earlier this summer. He faced disciplinary action for missing training as he pushed for a Premier League move.

When asked about player power in transfers, Gyokeres stated that not everyone gets their way. "I congratulated Isak for the move," Gyokeres said. "I don't really know the situation exactly, so it's difficult for me to speak about that." He added that when a player is unwanted at a club, they have no power, and the club can do as they please.

The Swedish national team is gearing up for World Cup qualifiers, starting with Slovenia on Friday and then facing Kosovo three days later at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri. Gyokeres has netted 15 goals in 26 appearances for Sweden, just one less than Isak, who has played twice as many games.

Sweden missed out on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but Gyokeres is optimistic about their chances this time. "It's always good to have good players in the national team," Gyokeres added. "We want to reach the World Cup next year, and having the best players available will help us." He noted that playing alongside Isak has been positive, with both scoring and assisting each other.

Away from transfer discussions, Gyokeres spoke about his relationship with Isak ahead of their upcoming matches. He emphasised the importance of having top players in the squad to improve their chances of success in international competitions.