Sebastien Haller Returns To FC Utrecht On Permanent Transfer From Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller has signed a one-year deal with FC Utrecht after leaving Borussia Dortmund. The striker's return follows a challenging period marked by health issues and previous success at Utrecht.

By

Utrecht have confirmed the signing of Sebastien Haller from Borussia Dortmund. The striker, who had a loan spell with Utrecht in the latter part of the 2024-25 season, has agreed to a one-year contract. This marks the end of his challenging time at Dortmund, where he was diagnosed with testicular cancer soon after his transfer from Ajax in 2022.

During his tenure at Dortmund, Haller played in 41 matches across various competitions. He scored 12 goals and assisted four times. "Sebastien has written a special story here. He battled his cancer with impressive strength," stated Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl. "Now he is returning to Utrecht to a club that means a lot to him and for which he has regularly played in recent months. We wish Sebastien all the best for the future and, above all, good health."

Haller Rejoins Utrecht from Dortmund

The Ivory Coast international previously played for Utrecht from December 2014 to May 2017. During this period, he made 116 appearances in all competitions, contributing to 75 goals (57 goals and 18 assists). His return is highly anticipated by fans and club officials alike.

Haller might make his first appearance since rejoining Utrecht in their Europa League play-off round qualifier against Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday. His experience and skills are expected to boost the team's performance as they aim for success in European competitions.

This move back to Utrecht signifies a fresh start for Haller after overcoming significant personal challenges. His journey has been inspiring, and both clubs have expressed their support for his future endeavours on and off the field.

Story first published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 20:26 [IST]
