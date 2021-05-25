Hansi Flick appointed as Germany head coach on three-year deal

Bengaluru, May 25: Hansi Flick has been confirmed as Germany’s new head coach on a three-year deal.
Flick, who led Bayern Munich to a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title this season, will replace Joachim Low after the Euro 2020 finals.
It marks a return to the Germany fold for Flick, who previously served as Low's assistant between 2006 and 2014, a span that included being crowned world champions in Brazil in 2014.
Flick joined Bayern as an assistant coach in 2019 but was promoted to the senior role following the departure of Niko Kovac.
He subsequently led Bayern to a famous treble in his first campaign, securing the UEFA Champions League after domestic success in the league and DFB-Pokal.
Low had a contract until 2022 and in addition to the 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil, where Flick was his assistant, had also led Germany to the the 2017 Confederations Cup title also.
But his team crashed out in the first round in the 2018 World Cup held in Russia and has been struggling to perform at the highest level despite an overhaul.
A 6-0 thrashing by Spain in the Nations League in November was Germany's worst defeat in competitive football.
Flick, who had led Bayern to six titles in the 2019-2020 season decided to leave the champion after 18 months in charge. He was long considered the favourite to succeed Low and as such his appoitment was very much on the expected lines.
(With Omnisport inputs)