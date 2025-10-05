Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli not guaranteed for World Cup 2027? What is the Future of India duo in ODIs?

Football Harry Kane Confirms Fitness For England Duty After Bayern Injury Scare Harry Kane has confirmed his availability for England despite an ankle knock during Bayern Munich's recent match. He is set to join the squad for upcoming international fixtures, easing concerns over his fitness. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Harry Kane remains confident about joining the England squad, despite leaving the field with an injury during Bayern Munich's 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. The forward was substituted five minutes before the end after a tackle from Kaua Santos injured his ankle. Kane is scheduled to join the national team for upcoming matches, including a friendly against Wales and a World Cup qualifier in Latvia.

Kane reassured fans and coaches about his condition, stating, "I'm okay. It was a contact to the bone. I had it a few weeks ago, and it was in the same spot today." He added that he expects to recover in a few days and will be ready for England duty on Monday. This news is likely to relieve Thomas Tuchel, who relies heavily on Kane's contributions.

The striker has been exceptional for Bayern Munich this season, netting 11 goals in the Bundesliga and four more in just two Champions League matches. His performance has been crucial for Bayern's success, as they have won all six of their league games so far, maintaining a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Bayern Munich has achieved a club record by winning their first ten competitive matches this season under Vincent Kompany's management. This impressive run includes victories in both domestic and European competitions since their promotion to Germany's top division in 1965. Kane's goal-scoring prowess has played a significant role in this achievement.

Kane made history by becoming the first player to score 11 goals within the first six matchdays of a Bundesliga season. His outstanding form, along with Luis Diaz's contributions against Eintracht Frankfurt, has propelled Bayern to an unbeaten start. The team now looks forward to facing Borussia Dortmund on October 18.

Vincent Kompany hopes Kane returns from international duty without any fitness issues. The upcoming Klassiker against second-placed Borussia Dortmund is crucial for maintaining their lead in the Bundesliga standings.

Kane’s assurance of fitness is crucial for both his club and country as they prepare for important fixtures ahead. His ability to recover quickly will be vital for maintaining momentum in both domestic and international competitions.