Selfless Kane says Spurs smash-and-grab 'exactly what we set out for'

London, December 7: Harry Kane was delighted with the way Tottenham grabbed a 2-0 victory against Arsenal on Sunday, even as he was again tasked with defensive duties.
Kane created a brilliant opener for Son Heung-min and netted a similarly impressive second on the stroke of half-time following a pass from the same team-mate.
Spurs were on the back foot throughout, the second goal coming from one of their two fast breaks as Arsenal bossed 69.2 per cent of the possession.
But as Jose Mourinho's men went back to the top of the Premier League table, cheered on by 2,000 returning supporters, Kane hailed the hosts' performance.
"Fantastic," he told Sky Sports. "[It was] exactly what we set out for.
"We played well in the first half; the second half was a bit of a grind, but both teams defended well. They didn't create too many clear-cut chances, so we're delighted with the win."
Although Tottenham set up similarly in beating Manchester City by the same scoreline in their previous home game, Kane insisted they would have liked to have had a greater grasp on the game.
"It wasn't comfortable," he said. "We could have had more of the ball in the second half – it wasn't how we wanted to play – but sometimes games turn into situations where you just have to adapt, and that was what happened today.
"Arsenal played well, kept the ball well and we couldn't really get out of our half, but they didn't really create too many chances, so it shows our defensive capabilities."
11 - Harry Kane is now the outright top scorer in North London derbies in all competitions with 11 goals. Superman. pic.twitter.com/9GkqQcIOXR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020
Those capabilities involved Kane, as against City, dropping deep to help out at the back, finishing the match with four touches in his own box to three in Arsenal's – despite being involved in two goals.
"I'm delighted with the result. The boys dug deep and the defence from crosses was fantastic," he said.
"It's one of them, a season where we're all pulling in the right direction, everyone on the pitch is willing to defend, attack and do what it takes to win the game.
"Set-pieces are a massive part of it, they had a lot today and the role I play in that is vital for the team, to try to clear as many as possible. I'm happy to do it."
Spurs could afford to have their striker assisting in defence because he and Son had again been so clinical at the other end.
The pair netted with their only shots on target – Son's his only effort at all – and have now combined for 11 goals this season, the third-highest total for a duo in a single campaign in Premier League history.
"We're just feeling good," Kane said. "We're both at an age now where we're coming into our prime maybe in terms of understanding the game, understanding each other.
"When I'm passing it through and he's cutting inside and whipping them in the top bins, it's an easy game for me."