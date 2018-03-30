Hatem Ben Arfa confirms he will leave Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, March 30: Paris Saint-Germain attacker Hatem Ben Arfa has announced that he will leave PSG as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.
The former Newcastle United player has been out of favour of PSG boss Unai for quite a lot of time and has been repeatedly told in the last two windows to find a new club.
The player has even been sent to train with reserve squad as he is yet to feature this season after Emery and sporting director Antero Henrique made it clear he is no longer needed at the club.
However, with a hope to turn the tide the 31-year-old did not escape from the situation and instead opted to fight for a place. However, now it seems the who fight has been in vain as the attacker yesterday in an Instagram post announced that he will leave the club next season once his contract runs out.
"Soon my PSG adventure will end," Ben Arfa wrote. "Despite the difficult moments, I am pleased to have worn this shirt. I will keep some wonderful memories of my teammates and with this message, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the many who have supported me.
"I will always love this club."
Ben Arfa established himself as an impressive talent during his early Lyon days and next at Premier League with Newcastle days. However, he left the side in 2014 to join Hull City on loan before the Magpies decided to release him and pay off his remaining contract for his inconsistent performance issue and lack commitment towards football.
The player from there joined Ligue 1 outfit Nice on a one year deal and again fought hard to rise to fame where he scored 18 goals and 7 assists in a single season.
Seeing his form, PSG quickly signed the player on a two-year-old deal, however, following his arrival the player never got the proper opportunity to showcase his talent in a star-studded PSG team.
The 31-year-old only has made total 32 appearances overall competition in two years and his last competitive outing for PSG was in April 2017, when he scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Avranches in the Coupe de France quarterfinals.
His next destination has not yet been confirmed however it is believed that the player hs strong offers from Chinese Super League as well as Major Soccer League, USA. However, it is also believed that many Premier league sides including his former club Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the situation.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.