Mkhitaryan unsure about Arsenal future after Roma loan move

By
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Having made the loan move to Roma, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is unsure about his Arsenal future.

Rome, September 6: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is unsure if he has a future at Arsenal after joining Serie A side Roma on loan.

The Armenia international joined Roma on a season-long loan on Monday, after just a season and a half at the Emirates Stadium.

Asked about his Arsenal future after Armenia's 1-3 loss to Italy in Euro 2020 qualifying on Thursday, Mkhitaryan said his focus was on Roma.

"Let's first see what I can do in Roma and at the end of the season I think we can talk if I will have the possibility to stay or to go to something else, I don't know," the midfielder told reporters, via VBET News.

"Now, I cannot say about future, it's better to be focused on the next games."

Roma have made a slow start to the Serie A season, playing out draws with Genoa and Lazio in their opening two games.

Asked about where he would prefer to play for Roma, Mkhitaryan said he was open to anything to help his side.

"I'm ready to play in every position and I'm ready to help the team because the club is great," he said.

"The team is a very good team and I'm going to try and do my best to help the team to achieve."

Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
