Hero I-League 2019-20: Dicka’s solitary goal gives Punjab much-needed win

Ludhiana, February 16: The clash of the Northern teams in Ludhiana ended with the extension of Punjab FC's unbeaten home run as they defeated Real Kashmir FC 1-0 in their Hero I-League encounter on Sunday.
Dipanda Dicka’s strike was the differentiator as he went to the top of the goal-scoring charts with nine goals in the league - tied with Mohun Bagan's Fran Gonzalez.
Punjab FC now have 21 points from 13 games whereas Real Kashmir have 15 points from 10 games.
The first half began and it was Robin Singh who had taken up the mantle of being the lead striker as Real Kashmir FC featured in an encounter after a week-long break.
Punjab FC played the first half looking to maintain possession and ended the first 45 minutes with 67% of the ball.
With very less possession, Real Kashmir FC were left to do a lot of chasing and depended on counter attacks to make something happen. With a lot of game being played in the midfield, it was looking as if the half will end with parity.
However, Punjab FC had other ideas. In the 44th minute, an attack which started with the Punjab talisman Dipanda Dicka was joined in by Cavin Lobo. Dicka played a beautiful one-two with Lobo and with a delightful first-time strike, he sent the ball between the legs of the Real Kashmir FC keeper to put his team in front at the brink of half-time.
The second half resumed and it was Punjab FC who were carrying the momentum as they built pressure upon the Snow Leopards. The referee blew the whistle and Punjab won the match 1-0. Dipanda Dicka won the Hero of the Match award for his solitary goal.
Source: AIFF Release