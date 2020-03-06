Football
Mohun Bagan better own Hero I-League record with 13-game unbeaten streak

By
New Delhi, March 6: Table-toppers Mohun Bagan have been riding on tremendous form this Hero I-League season having beaten their own record of the highest unbeaten streak during a season. As per the current standings, the Green and Maroons have gone on a 13-match unbeaten run in the 2019-20 Hero I-League season.

The previous record of having the longest unbeaten streak in a season was also held by the Mariners - 12 matches - a feat that they achieved on two occasions.

Although the Mariners began their season on the back-foot, with a stalemate away at Aizawl, followed by a 2-4 defeat at home, at the hands of Churchill Brothers. However, they bounced back three days later with a 4-0 drubbing of TRAU FC at home, and have never looked back since then.

Ironically, it was in their match away game against TRAU, earlier this month, that Mohun Bagan beat their own record, and stretched their unbeaten streak to 13 games.

The Mariners were also in the running for beating another record which was held by them at this point - the longest winning streak, a feat that was achieved by them in the 2008-09 season under Karim Bencherifa - nine wins.

However, the 1-1 draw against Chennai City FC on Thursday (March 5, 2020) cut their winning streak this season to seven matches.

Previously, the Mariners had achieved the longest unbeaten streaks of 12 matches under Bencherifa in the 2008-09 season when they finished runners-up to Churchill Brothers, and in the 2014-15 season under Sanjoy Sen, when they clinched their maiden Hero I-League title.

The Mariners are scheduled to host former champions Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday (March 10, 2020).

Source: Media Release

Read more about: mohun bagan football i league
Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 22:16 [IST]
