Hero I-League Phase II to get underway on March 5

Kolkata, March 2: The business end of the Hero I-League, i.e. Phase II is all set to begin on Friday (March 5) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa will get the proceedings underway at 2 PM IST.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the matches in the Hero I-League are being staged across four venues this season – the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, and the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal. The 11 clubs will continue to operate from within the bio-bubble in Kolkata.
Based on the results in Phase I, the teams have been divided into two groups – Group A and B. While the teams that finished in the top six spots in Phase I will move into Group A and will fight for the Hero I-League title, those in the bottom five will be locked in a relegation battle in Group B.
Both teams in the respective groups will face each other once in a round-robin format.
The action in Group A kicks off at the VYBK on March 5, 2021 (2 PM IST), with Real Kashmir FC taking on Churchill Brothers FC Goa, while that of Group B will begin on March 6, 2021 (2 PM IST), as Chennai City FC take on Sudeva Delhi FC. The matches will be broadcast on the 1Sports channel and streamed live on the 1Sports Facebook page.
AIFF Leagues CEO Sunando Dhar said, “This is a completely new format, something that no team in the Hero I-League has experienced so far. Seeing how close the teams have been so far, we are definitely expecting an exciting fight on the cards – be it the fight to be crowned champions, or a relegation scrap. My best wishes to all the teams.”
HERO I-LEAGUE PHASE II FIXTURES
March 5: Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa; Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 2 PM IST
March 5: Mohammedan SC vs TRAU FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 4.05 PM IST
March 5: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 PM IST
March 6: Chennai City FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC; Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 2 pm IST
March 6: Indian Arrows vs NEROCA FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 PM IST
March 10: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC; Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 2 PM IST
March 10: Real Kashmir FC vs TRAU FC, Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 4.05 PM IST
March 10: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Gokulam Kerala FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 PM IST
March 11: NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC; Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 2 PM IST
March 11: Indian Arrows vs Chennai City FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 PM IST
March 15: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Real Kashmir FC; Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 2 PM IST
March 15: TRAU FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 4 PM IST
March 15: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs Mohammedan SC, Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 PM IST
March 16: Aizawl FC vs Indian Arrows; Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 2 PM IST
March 16: Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 PM IST
March 20: Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows; Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, 2 PM IST
March 20: Chennai City FC vs Aizawl FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 PM IST
March 21: TRAU FC vs Churchill Brothers FC Goa; Kishore Bharati Krirangan, 2 PM IST
March 21: Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 4.05 PM IST
March 21: RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC; Kalyani Municipal Stadium, 7 PM IST
March 26: NEROCA FC vs Chennai City FC*
March 26: Aizawl FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC*
March 27: Gokulam Kerala FC vs TRAU FC*
March 27: Real Kashmir FCvs Mohammedan SC*
March 27: Churchill Brothers FC Goa vs RoundGlass Punjab FC*
*The venues and kick-off timings of the final round are yet to be decided.
Source: AIFF Release