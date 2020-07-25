Football
He's a pivotal player for us – Silva saddened by Mbappe injury

By Dejan Kalinic
Paris, July 25: Thiago Silva had mixed feelings after Paris Saint-Germain won the Coupe de France, saying he was sad for the injured Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe was substituted in the first half of PSG's 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in the final on Friday after a tackle by Loic Perrin, who was sent off.

The PSG star suffered a suspected ankle injury as Neymar's 14th-minute goal secured the trophy for Thomas Tuchel's men.

PSG captain Silva was glad to secure the silverware, but is hoping Mbappe is not sidelined for too long.

"It is difficult when things like that happen. We are sad for Kylian but also happy to win the trophy," the defender said.

"It’s true that today was a very difficult game. We didn’t play well. We struggled a lot as the coach explained well.

"We are feeling both sad for Kylian and happy for the trophy. We have some time and I hope that Kylian will be fit soon.

"He’s a pivotal player for us."

PSG face Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final next week before taking on Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals on August 12.

Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
