Higuain torn between Sarri's Chelsea reunion and Serie A stay with Milan

Bengaluru, July 24: The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo was somewhat an alarm for one of the Juventus players. In fact, it was Ronaldo's ex Real Madrid team-mate Gonzalo Higuain. Juventus paid a club record transfer fee to grab Higuain from SS Napoli before they broke the record for Ronaldo. But the Argentine is considering a move away from Turin this summer for a greater role and more minutes on the field.
Chelsea were front-runners to sign the Argentine, who was hoping for a player-coach reunion with newly appointed coach Maurizio Sarri. Sarri and Higuain were together at Napoli. However, Italian outlet TRANSFERmarketWEB reported that AC Milan are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of Gonzalo Higuain.
Higuain moved to Napoli in 2013 for £35 million. The Argentinean played 147 games for Napoli scoring 92 and assisting 26 before signing with Juventus in 2016 for a huge fee of £78 million.
Higuain is now reportedly torn between two opportunities. One provides him an opportunity for a reunion with his coach, but with a different team in a different league, one where he has not played before. Whilst AC Milan give him the opportunity for playing time and greater squad role in a League where he has settled from the past five seasons. Both the teams will be playing in UEFA Europa League next season, which means a move away from Juventus assures Higuain will lose out on Champions League.
Initial reports suggested that Sarri will offload both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud and get back Michy Batshuyai in a revamped Chelsea. Higuain will be an addition to the team. Higuain played under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri during their time at Napoli, with the Argentina international netting 36 goals in 35 Serie A appearances in the 2015/16 season.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have made an offer of €60 million for Higuain in a reportedly four-year deal.