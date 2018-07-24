Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Higuain torn between Sarri's Chelsea reunion and Serie A stay with Milan

Posted By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Higuain

Bengaluru, July 24: The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo was somewhat an alarm for one of the Juventus players. In fact, it was Ronaldo's ex Real Madrid team-mate Gonzalo Higuain. Juventus paid a club record transfer fee to grab Higuain from SS Napoli before they broke the record for Ronaldo. But the Argentine is considering a move away from Turin this summer for a greater role and more minutes on the field.

Chelsea were front-runners to sign the Argentine, who was hoping for a player-coach reunion with newly appointed coach Maurizio Sarri. Sarri and Higuain were together at Napoli. However, Italian outlet TRANSFERmarketWEB reported that AC Milan are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain moved to Napoli in 2013 for £35 million. The Argentinean played 147 games for Napoli scoring 92 and assisting 26 before signing with Juventus in 2016 for a huge fee of £78 million.

Higuain is now reportedly torn between two opportunities. One provides him an opportunity for a reunion with his coach, but with a different team in a different league, one where he has not played before. Whilst AC Milan give him the opportunity for playing time and greater squad role in a League where he has settled from the past five seasons. Both the teams will be playing in UEFA Europa League next season, which means a move away from Juventus assures Higuain will lose out on Champions League.

Initial reports suggested that Sarri will offload both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud and get back Michy Batshuyai in a revamped Chelsea. Higuain will be an addition to the team. Higuain played under new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri during their time at Napoli, with the Argentina international netting 36 goals in 35 Serie A appearances in the 2015/16 season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have made an offer of €60 million for Higuain in a reportedly four-year deal.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 12:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue