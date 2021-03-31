Football
Navas' Costa Rica beaten as Lozano snatches friendly win for Mexico

By Patric Ridge
Lozano
Costa Rica's goal lived a charmed life in the second half of their friendly against Mexico, and the pressure finally told late on.

Wiener Neustadt (Austria), March 31: Hirving Lozano's last-gasp header earned Mexico a 1-0 friendly victory over Costa Rica on Tuesday.

Costa Rica's goal lived a charmed life throughout the meeting, though it appeared Keylor Navas and company had done enough to keep Mexico at bay.

Indeed, Mexico's luck seemed out when Lozano and Orbelin Pineda both hit the crossbar in the 73rd minute, either side of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Navas making a superb stop on the line to deny Hector Moreno.

Yet fortune ultimately favoured Gerardo Martino's side – who had 18 attempts but only hit the target three times – with Lozano turning in Luis Romo's flick-on in the 89th minute before a dreadful miss from Allan Cruz at the other end settled the contest.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
