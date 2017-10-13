Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann plays down Bayern Munich approach

Bengaluru, October 13: Bayern Munich top target Julian Nagelsmann has played down the speculation of him leaving Hoffenheim for the German Champions and says all these rumours are 'comical'.
Bayern sacked Ancelotti at the end of last month just after a year at the club after their 3-0 loss to PSG and the Bayern board decided to replace him with their former manager Jupp Heynckes on an interim basis until the end of the campaign.
The young Hoffenheim manager has also been tipped as the main contender to be given the future managerial role at Bayern Munich next season along with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.
However, the 30-year-old who has a contract with Hoffenheim until 2021 has now poured cold water on all the speculations and while speaking ahead of their Bundesliga clash against Augsburg, Nagelsmann said he has never had any contact with Bayern for any managerial role.
"There isn't and wasn't any approach or exchange with the club or any contact from my side," Nagelsmann said. "It's all a little bizarre how it's all being reported because there's been no offer, no approach and 0.0 percent contact from me to anybody.
"I'm often portrayed as a nomad or vagabond who keeps on changing clubs but I've been a coach here for seven years since 2010.
"I've come a really long way at Hoffenheim and am really grateful to have received the opportunity to coach and prove myself with the under-16, U17 and U19 sides all the way through to the first team. It's great fun.
"I'm focused on the job here and repeating the success we had last season. That's what spurs me on. I have nothing else in my head."
The young German coach boasts a winning record of 30 in 62 matches in one and a half year at the helm at Hoffenheim and has lost only 14 times during that period. He also helped a dismantled Hoffenheim side to an impressive fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga last season.