Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann remains coy on Bayern job

Berlin, Sep 29: Bayern Munich top target Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has played down the speculation of him leaving the club for the Champions as he suggested he focus is right now elsewhere.
The impressive Hoffenheim manager has been tipped as the main contender to be given the empty managerial role at Bayern Munich after on Thursday, Bayern declared that they had sacked their struggling manager Ancelotti following the club's 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
The reigning Bundesliga champions currently sit three points below from the toppers Dortmund and there has been tension in the Bavarian camp after the German giants grappled to show the exact domination in the Bundesliga.
And following the sacking Nagelsmann is at present viewed as the most preferred candidate to succeed Ancelotti by various reports after he helped a minnow Hoffenheim side to an impressive fourth-place finish in the table last season.
The young German coach boasts a record winning 28 of his 58 matches in control over one and a half year at the helm and losing only 12 times.
However, the 30-year-old who has a contract with the German side until 2021 following their 2-1 Europa League loss against Ludogorets on Friday revealed to Sport 1 that he is simply focusing on his side's next game in the Bundesliga on Sunday and remained coy on the matter.
"My only focus is on Freiburg," he said.
Hoffenheim Sporting director Alexander Rosen also strongly claimed that all these reports are totally false and the issue is not even worthy of discussing.
"The chances are slim -- I can't even say how slim they are," Rosen told Sport 1. "I'd say I am annoyed by this topic, but that's not even true. It just bores me."
Apart from Nagelsmann, the Bundesliga giants are also believed to be holding talks with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel who left the club just this season and current interim boss, former Bayern player Willy Sagnol is also said to be in the running for the managerial role for the whole season.