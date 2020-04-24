How all Arsenal players are faring on loan this season

Bengaluru, April 24: Arsenal have once again faced a tough campaign this term. After their initial struggles under former manager Unai Emery, the young squad has been handed a new ray of hope and the first three months of Mikel Arteta's managerial career will stand as incredibly valuable.
In the short period of time, although Arteta hasn't completely fixed the team surely has improved the side drastically who sit 9th in the table. The Spanish tactician in the process has integrated several young guns into the side and has already shown that players can return from loan to play a part in Arsenal's first team.
One big several instances could be the inclusion of Eddie Nketiah who returned from a loan spell at Leeds United in January only to work his way into Arteta’s starting XI. The Gunners currently have 12 men on loan who are all trying to impress their way into Arteta's first-team plans for next season.
Here a take a look at all those players, how they have been faring on loan and if they could follow the footstep of Nketiah next season:
Emile Smith Rowe
The young midfielder already showed promises last season under Emery and scored three times in 10 appearances for the club’s first team. But to gain more experience of regular football he was sent on loan to Huddersfield Town for the second half of 2019-20. He has played 10 games so far scoring once and assisting twice. Having come out the other side of an injury-laden 2019, consistent minutes at senior level was precisely what he lacked. He should be in Arteta's plan next season.
William Saliba
Surely to be in the plan of Arteta next season, the young defender was promptly sent on loan for a full season after signing for Arsenal last summer. Injuries have restricted the 19-year-old to 17 appearances in all competitions this term however he still has been one of Saint-Etienne's most consistent performers.
During the season there have been times where he has grappled in different systems but that can only be expected for a player so young. And him being on loan would surely help him grow more with experience. Overall he has looked like a very prospect so far.
Mo Elneny
The midfielder although has played 28 games for Turkish outfit Besiktas so far but he is likely to be sold in the Summer as Arteta does not see him as an upgrade in his midfield.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
In an injury-ridden campaign, the former Manchester United midfielder still has produced six goals and provided four assists in 20 appearances in all competitions. But there are strong rumours that Roma could agree on a permanent deal in Summer or acquire him for one more season on loan.
Konstantinos Mavraponas
The Greek defender was impressive in his initial arsenal spell but it was hindered with regular injuries. He was sent on loan to Nuremberg in January for regular minutes but it has been a similar tale there also so far. He was the man of the match in the first two games only to suffer a long injury in his fifth. He is yet to play a game since then. He, however, could be given a chance to sign in pre-season.
Jordi Osei-Tutu
The 21-year-old has played 13 games for German second division side Bochum as both right-winger and right back and has not had much impact so far.
Daniel Ballard
Went on loan to Swindon Town but has not played a minute since suffering a serious knee injury in last August.
Dejan Iliev
The goalkeeper has played for two sides in half of the campaign. He spent the first half of the season on loan at Slovakian outfit SKF Sered later switched to Jagiellonia in January. The 25-year-old has not impressed much and been used either.
Joseph Olowu
The young defender is regarded as a promising name but his loan stint to Cork City has not gone well with him playing five games only, losing four.
James Olayinka
Used frequently in the pre-season by Emery, he was sent on loan in January to Northampton Town but the midfielder has played just once in League Two.
Tyreece John-Jules
The number nine is highly regarded by many in the academy ranks and was sent on loan to Lincoln City in January. He scored one goal in seven appearances before suffering a season-ending injury in March.
Ben Sheaf
Made his Arsenal debut three years back however could not break into the senior side since then. He has been on loan to Doncaster Rovers this season and has been one of their best players this season, playing in defence and midfield with 38 appearances all over.