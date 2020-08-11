Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

How Arsenal players who were sold or released performed in their respective sides in 2019-20

By

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Mikel Arteta is bracing for a busy Summer with a number of first-team regulars set to be offloaded to make way for new signings.

The Gunners have been revamping the squad since Arsene Wenger's departure and they did the same last Summer as well.

They spent around £100million on new signings last Summer, while eight first-team players were let go or released to fund the move. Some of the players were sold or let go because they no longer wanted to be at Arsenal and others because the management deemed them not good enough.

Here below, we have decided to take a look back to those names and analyse how they fared in their new side this season:

Aaron Ramsey

After 11 years at Emirates, the Wales midfielder left the side on a free transfer for a new challenge with Juventus. He, however, endured a somewhat injury-ridden campaign there also, and strong competition for places limited him to just 11 starts in 2019-20. But he tasted the success of Silverware as Juventus won the league title.

Danny Welbeck

In his five years at Emirates the English attacker was plagued by injury problems mostly. Following his contract's end last Summer hence, he was released by the club. He was given a Premier League lifeline by Watford. Although the situation did not change as he managed only 20 appearances in all competitions for them scoring thrice.

Stephan Lichsteiner

The veteran fullback signed for the Gunners just for a one year deal. Arsenal did not renew his deal and he was released from the side last Summer. He joined FC Augsburg on a free transfer but now again has been released from the Bundesliga team as well.

Nacho Monreal

The left-back returned to Spain with Real Sociedad on a free transfer last Summer after six and half years with the Gunners. He established himself as a key player for La Real and ensured their La Liga status by avoiding relegation. He also helped the side book their place in the Copa del Rey final.

Carl Jenkinson

Emery handed him a couple of games at the very end last season during the defensive crisis. The fullback did not impress. In the Summer, he was sold to Nottingham Forest for £2million. He struggled with injuries in the Championship as well and made just 10 appearances in all competitions.

Laurent Koscielny

The Arsenal captain left the side in a bitter manner after spending nine years at Emirates. The Gunners management wanted him to stay put but he forced a transfer and completed a £4.6million transfer to Bordeaux. The centre-half was a key player for the team making 28 appearances in all competitions last season.

Alex Iwobi

With strong competition for places in the wings after the arrival for Nicolas Pepe, Iwobi left the club for Everton for £34million deal in search of more regular minutes. But he could justify the price tag as he managed just two goals in 29 appearances in 2019-20.

David Ospina

Ospina spent last year on loan at Napoli and the club reached an agreement with the Gunners to make it permanent last Summer. Initially, he lost his starting spot to Alex Meret but later worked his way back into the side.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,268,675 | World - 20,245,425
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 13:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue