How India can improve in later stages of Under-17 World Cup

Bengaluru, October 8: It was a proud moment for Indian football when the country played its first ever game in any format of the World Cup on Friday (October 6).
As the hosts of the prestigious under-17 World Cup, India automatically qualified for the tournament and played their first game of the tournament against the United States of America on the opening day. The game finished 0-3 in favour of the United States.
Despite being the hosts of a major world event, India hold the underdogs tag and were totally outclassed by the USA. Well, that was hardly a surprise as USA are one of best sides in youth football right now and India clearly have a long way to go.
Here are three areas where India need to improve in the later part of the tournament-
India must know when and where to release the ball
With their quick and counter-pressing game, USA dominated India throughout the course of the game and the score line could have been much more emphatic if not for the heroics of Indian keeper Moirangthem under the bar.
The hosts faced a major problem throughout the game in switching the ball from defence to attack due to the pressing of United States players. Coach Luis Norton must tell his boys to move the ball quicker and shift from defence to attack much quicker if they have to beat either Colombia or Ghana.
Lack of physical presence is a major issue
India struggled to cope with the physical prowess of the American players. The oppositions are also superior to our Indians in stamina and technical abilities. And, it is not an overnight process to get the fitness level of players from countries who have much better infrastructures.
The only way India can overturn their physical deficit is to use their small frame to their advantage. Players like Mathieu Valbuena, Santi Cazorla uses their small frame to their advantage and if they get the right guidance, Indian players can also do that.
Aniket Yadav looked isolated up front
Throughout the game yesterday, Indian forward Aniket Yadhav looked pretty isolated up front. There was not much support from the midfield players. Komal Thatal impressed on occasions as he tried to work his magic with the ball at his feet but was easily tackled by the USA defence.
India need Rahim Ali up front in the next game alongside Aniket Yadhav to get more sharpness when they are on the move. Rahim is blessed with a scintillating pace and can add a whole new dimension to the India attack which looked blunt on Friday.