How Liverpool made a good fortune by selling players

Kolkata, September 23: Liverpool's wise moves in the transfer market has been one of the biggest reasons behind their resurgence in recent times and the credit goes to Sporting Director Michael Edwards.
Since 2016, the club almost has generated £200million plus from players' sale and here we look at five such instances from which Liverpool made a good fortune.
Philippe Coutinho
The Brazilian attacker's big-money departure was the biggest highlight of Edward's negotiation skills. Coutinho established himself as one of the promising attackers and Barcelona came calling for him. The Reds sold him for a massive £142million in January 2018.
Mamadou Sakho
The French defender was signed from PSG for an £18million deal in the summer of 2013 and enjoyed an impressive debut season at Anfield. But he fell down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and was sold to Crystal Palace in 2017.
Dominic Solanke
The English youngster was a budding talent when Liverpool signed him for free from Chelsea. But he could not break into the first team. Although, Liverpool were once again on a profit scale after selling him for £19million last season.
Danny Ings
The former Burnley striker joined Liverpool as a free agent in 2015 but he was troubled by injuries during his time at Anfield, making just 25 appearances for the club in all competitions. He opted for a successful loan spell at Southampton in 2018-19 eventually joining them on a permanent deal for a fee of £20million.
Ovie Ejaria
Destined for big things after making his debut in 2016, the English winger never found his feet at Anfield and spent several seasons on loan at Sunderland, Rangers, and Reading before joining the latter on a permanent deal for a fee in the region of £3million in 2020.