Football How Many Times East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Faced Each Other in IFA Shield Final? Who Hold the Edge? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 19:01 [IST]

IFA Shield Final: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, the two giants of Kolkata football, are all set to clash once again in the IFA Shield 2025 final on Saturday 18th October. Both teams topped their respective groups to book their spots in the final, showcasing their dominance in the tournament so far.

East Bengal emerged undefeated in Group A, defeating Sreenidi Deccan 4-0 and Namdhari FC 2-0, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant topped Group B by getting the better of Gokulam Kerala 5-1 and United SC 2-0.

This upcoming final marks the 23rd time that East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will face each other in the IFA Shield decider, highlighting the historic rivalry that has defined Kolkata and Indian football for decades. Historically, East Bengal have held the upper hand in these encounters, winning 13 finals compared to Mohun Bagan's six victories.

One of these clashes was in the U19 category, where East Bengal also emerged victorious. Additionally, there have been three finals shared as joint winners and four decided via penalty shootouts, adding to the drama of this storied rivalry.

IFA Shield Final Results: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

Year Winner / Result Score 1945 EB 1-0 1947 MBSG 1-0 1949 EB 2-0 1951 EB 2-0 (Aggregate) 1958 EB 2-1 (Aggregate) 1961 Joint-Winners 0-0 1965 EB 1-0 1969 MBSG 3-1 1972 EB 1-0 (Aggregate) 1974 EB 1-0 1975 EB 5-0 1976 Joint-Winners 0-0 1977 MBSG 1-0 1979 MBSG 1-0 1981 Joint-Winners 2-2 1984 EB 1-0 1986 EB 0-0 (EB Won 4-2 on Pens) 1994 EB 2-1 1998 MBSG 2-1 2000 EB 1-1 (EB Won 4-1 on Pens) 2003 MBSG 0-0 (MB Won 5-3 on Pens) 2018 EB U19 1-1 (EB Won 4-2 on Pens)

Over the years, both clubs have built impressive legacies in the IFA Shield. East Bengal hold a record with 29 IFA Shield titles, while Mohun Bagan have lifted the trophy 20 times.

Their finals meetings have produced some memorable encounters, from the early post-independence clashes in the 1940s and 1950s to high-stakes showdowns in the 2000s and youth finals in recent years. Matches such as the 1975 5-0 rout by East Bengal, the 1969 3-1 victory by Mohun Bagan, and thrilling penalty-decided finals in 1986, 2000, and 2003 have only added to the rich history of this rivalry.

As fans eagerly await the final at Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), the stats clearly indicate East Bengal hold a slight edge historically. However, recent form and tactical nuances could play a crucial role in determining the 2025 champion. With both sides eager to add another prestigious IFA Shield title to their trophy cabinets, the stage is set for yet another thrilling Kolkata Derby that promises drama, intensity, and historic significance.

The upcoming clash is more than just a final; it's a continuation of a rivalry that has defined Kolkata football for a century, and football fans across India are in for a treat.