How Mohamed Salah has been the best clutch player in Premier League since 2017-18

Bengaluru, May 12: The actual test of a great player can't just be judged by the number of goals he has scored but also with the fact that if he has stepped up in a difficult situation and helped his side single-handedly to avail the maximum points.
The fate of a game can be decided with just a single moment of genius and there has been several players in Premier League who have done the same on a regular basis.
Here we have generated a list of five players who have had scored most number of winning goals since the start of 2017-18.
1)Mohamed Salah
Since 2017-18, if one man who has been the most pivotal in getting his team to the highest possible point with almost single-handed effort, that is Liverpool talisman, Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s transformation into world-beaters under Jurgen Klopp and in their rise again in Europe has mostly been led by the Egyptian star.
Since his return to England again, no player has scored more than him and no player has registered more winning goals than him either. Salah has 24 winning goals in the Premier League, at least six more than any other player in the last two and a half years. His effort although has not been reflected with the league trophy yet but that draught is likely to be over this season too, with Liverpool edging closer to the title.
2)Harry Kane
The second player with the most winning goals is Spurs hero Harry Kane. The English forward too has almost single-handedly carried his side in the last couple of years stepping up with key goals in crucial moments. He has scored 18 winning goals for Spurs over the last two and a half seasons and it’s not shocking that they struggle without him.
3) Sergio Aguero
Probably one of the biggest ever clutch players in Premier League history. Again and again, the Argentine has proved that Manchester City have had to rely on a moment of brilliance from his end to get past the opposition. Since his arrival in Premier League, he has the highest goals against the top big six in Premier League while his solo effort helped Manchester City clinched their first PL title in 2012 in the dying minutes.
His goal scoring feat may have somewhat slowed down a bit due to injury but it still has not stopped him from scoring match-winning goals whenever he has played. He scored seven match-winning goals last season to grab the title from the hands of Premier League and in the last two and half years he has scored a total 17 winning goals.
4) Sadio Mane/Roberto Firmino
Mohamed Salah may steal all the limelight being Liverpool's leading scorer but his two other attacking partners, Mane and Firmino too have chipped in several important goals when odds were against the side. Both the players have managed 14 winning goals in the Premier League over the last two and a half years.