Eddie Howe Excited For Historic Champions League Clash Against Barcelona At St. James' Park

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Champions League match against Barcelona. He described this fixture as historic and expressed excitement about experiencing the atmosphere at St. James' Park. This will be the fifth encounter between these clubs, with Newcastle having won their first meeting 3-2 in September 1997 under Kenny Dalglish.

Despite their initial victory, Newcastle has struggled in subsequent matches against Spanish teams, losing three times. In major European competitions, they have faced Spanish opposition 11 times, winning six and losing five. Notably, they have won their last three consecutive matches against Spanish teams.

Barcelona's attacking prowess was evident in the 2024-25 season under Hansi Flick. However, they will be without Lamine Yamal due to injury. Yamal had already contributed four goals in three league games and played a key role in reaching the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Flick's teams are known for their high-scoring games in the Champions League. His Bayern Munich side averaged 3.2 goals per game from 2019 to 2021, while his current Barcelona team averages 3.1 goals per game. Howe acknowledged that Newcastle must be tactically strong to compete with Barcelona.

Challenges for Newcastle

Eddie Howe emphasised the need for strong defensive play against Barcelona's technical team known for possession and pace in wide areas. "It's a historic fixture," said Howe. "It'll be an amazing game to experience." He stressed the importance of maintaining their solid defensive start to the season.

Lamine Yamal's absence is significant for Barcelona as he led the competition with 56 dribbles last season, surpassing AC Milan's Rafael Leao by 17 dribbles. Howe expressed disappointment at not seeing Yamal play but acknowledged Barcelona's depth with international players ready to step up.

Potential Replacements for Yamal

Marcus Rashford might fill Yamal’s position on the wing for Barcelona. Rashford has enjoyed success against Newcastle during his time in England, contributing directly to eight goals in 11 starts against them, including four at St. James' Park.

The upcoming match promises excitement as both teams bring unique strengths to the field. With strategic preparation and strong defence, Newcastle aims to challenge Barcelona effectively despite past difficulties against Spanish clubs.