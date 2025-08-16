Football Omari Hutchinson Joins Nottingham Forest After Successful Spell At Ipswich Town Nottingham Forest has secured Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town for a record fee. The midfielder looks forward to contributing in the Premier League after a successful season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 22:56 [IST]

Nottingham Forest have secured Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town in a record-breaking transfer for the club. The 21-year-old midfielder has committed to a five-year contract at the City Ground, with the move reportedly costing £37 million. Hutchinson's journey includes stints at Arsenal and Chelsea before his impactful loan spell at Ipswich, where he played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League.

Hutchinson's performance last season was notable, with three goals and two assists in 31 Premier League matches. His passing accuracy stood at 84.4%, and he created 31 chances. During the Under-21 Euros this summer, he started six out of seven games for England, scoring in the final as Lee Carsley's team retained their title.

"I'm really excited to be here and can't wait to get started," Hutchinson expressed on Forest's website. He added that playing at the City Ground has always felt intense, and he looks forward to having the fans' support. "I'm going to give it my all, and I'm looking forward to the challenge as it's a new chapter for me, but I feel ready," he stated.

Nuno Espirito Santo has made Hutchinson his sixth acquisition this transfer window. The arrivals of Angus Gunn, Dan Ndoye, Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha, and Cherif Yaya preceded him. Nuno had previously voiced concerns about Forest's sluggish transfer activity before their Premier League opener against Brentford on Sunday.

The Tricky Trees are reportedly nearing agreements for Manchester City's James McAtee and Rennes' striker Arnaud Kalimuendo. Additionally, they have been linked with potential moves for Douglas Luiz and Rico Lewis. These strategic additions aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.