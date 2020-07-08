Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hwang Hee-chan takes Werner's old number as he swaps Salzburg for RB Leipzig

By Ryan Benson
hwangcropped

Leipzig, July 8: Hwang Hee-chan is the latest player to make the jump from Salzburg to RB Leipzig after his reported €14million move was confirmed on Wednesday.

South Korea international Hwang has signed a five-year contract and will wear the number 11 jersey, which will be vacated by Timo Werner following his move to Chelsea.

Hwang initially joined up with Salzburg in 2016 and showed promise, scoring 12 goals in his first full season in the Austrian Bundesliga, which is still a personal best.

After a more underwhelming 2017-18 season, he went on loan to Hamburg in the German second tier, but his record of three goal involvements from 20 matches left a lot to be desired.

But upon his return to Salzburg, he thrived under new coach Jesse Marsch as he netted 11 times and set up another 13 in Austria's top flight, helping his side to the title.

He is the latest in a long line of players to move the move between the two Red Bull-owned clubs, and he could yet be followed out of Salzburg by several other sought-after potential stars.

Patson Daka, Dominik Szoboszlai and Karim Adeyemi are all reported to have admirers at big clubs around Europe.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue