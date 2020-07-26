Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I had two assists taken away! De Bruyne thrilled to share record with Henry

By Peter Hanson

London, July 26: Kevin De Bruyne claimed two assists were taken away from him and that in his mind he had already beaten Thierry Henry's Premier League record for most in a season.

Premier League: Man United & Chelsea seal top-four spots, Watford & Bournemouth relegated

Belgium playmaker De Bruyne was in masterful form as Manchester City hammered relegated Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium, scoring two fine goals and setting up Raheem Sterling for another.

His part for Sterling's effort, City's third in their final game of the domestic season, was his 20th top-flight assist of the season, putting him level with Henry's benchmark for Arsenal in the 2002-03 campaign.

However, De Bruyne – perhaps tongue-in-cheek – feels a little short-changed, believing there were two other occasions he should have been given an assist.

The attacking midfielder put in a cross for Sterling to score against Arsenal in December that took a slight deflection, and also provided a throughball for the England international that hit David Luiz on the thigh against the same opponents in June.

"I have got two more – you guys took two away from me that I am still claiming so for me I was already above [Henry]," De Bruyne said about levelling the benchmark of a man who was his former assistant coach with Belgium in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"It is what it is. I need my team-mates, obviously I am creating for them to score, and I am grateful when they do. It is nice to have [the record] and it is nice to have it with Thierry."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: SPA 0 - 0 TNO
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 23:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue