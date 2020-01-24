Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I-League 2019-20: East Bengal, Chennai City lock horns in a must-win tie

By Pti
Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas
Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas

Coimbatore, January 24: Defending champions Chennai City FC and Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal will lock horns in a crucial Hero I-League game in Coimbatore on Saturday (January 25), with both teams desperately needing a win to stay alive in the competition.

The match will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT and can be streamed online on FanCode from 7:00 PM IST.

With the 13th Hero I-League season approaching its half-way mark, Chennai City are in eighth place, having picked up eight points six games.

East Bengal too have same points from seven matches but sit a place above in seventh spot by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Chennai City will be boosted by their hard-fought 3-2 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Southern Derby.

Chennai City midfielder Katsumi Yusa, who donned the famous Red and Gold once, said: "I am feeling very happy to play against East Bengal. I have played with them previously and their supporters were very good to me.

"They are a fresh team now, with new talents and good footballing philosophy, so they will be a good team to face and I am looking forward to the game."

The mood in the Red and Golds camp will be totally different after having endured three defeats in a row, but none as deflating as their loss to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby on January 19.

Since the turn of the new year, East Bengal have had their work cut out and now find themselves in a position where they cannot afford another loss.

East Bengal also announced the departure of head coach Alejandro Menendez earlier this week, which doesn''t make their situation any better.

Taking over the reins will be Spaniard Mario Rivera Campesino, who was Alejandro's assistant at East Bengal last season.

However, they will be aided by the signing of Liberian forward, Ansumana Kromah, who has re-joined the club.

But the visitors would be hit hard by the unavailability of defender Marti Crespi, after the veteran Spaniard picked up his fourth yellow card of the season against Mohun Bagan.

Commenting on Saturday's game, East Bengal midfieder Juan Mera said: "I think the team has played some very good games so far. We have had bad luck with goals going forward.

"We must continue working to improve day-by-day."

More I LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: HYD 0 - 1 MUM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 20:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue