I-League: Churchill beat Aizawl FC 4-1 to jump to 2nd spot

Vasco, December 9: Churchill Brothers beat former champions Aizawl FC 4-1 to maintain their unbeaten record in this I-League season and jump to the second spot here on Sunday.
Churchill scored through Khalid Aucho (23rd minute), Israel Gurung (24th), Anthony Wolfe (61st) and Willis Plaza (77th) while Aizawl's only goal came from Liberian striker Ansumanah Kromah (54th) at Tilak Maidan here.
Churchill went into the half-time break two goals ahead while the rest of game's five goals came in the second half.
With their third win this season, Churchill moved to the second spot with 13 points from seven matches, behind Chennai City FC (17 from seven matches).
Aizawl, on the other hand, remained stranded on the ninth position with five points from eight games.
Churchill fielded an unchanged side from their previous game against Gokulam Kerala, but Aizawl coach Gift Raikhan made as many as four changes from the eleven which started against Real Kashmir five days back.
Kyrgystani Bektur Talgat got a start and so did Mapuia and Duata. Rinfela, David and Hmingthan Mawia were the players replaced.
The home side lost key defender Hussein Eldor early in the game through injury and had to be replaced by Shillum Peres who got his first game of the season. Even then, they were all over the former champions in the first half.