Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I League: Real Kashmir overcome Indian Arrows to get back to winning ways

By
Real Kashmir
Real Kashmir returned back to winning ways.

Bengaluru, January 26: Real Kashmir got back to winning ways in I League by registering a 2-0 victory over All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday (January 26).

Mason Robertson's neat header in the 18th minute put the visitors in the driving seat before Gnohere Krizo converted a penalty in the 57th minute to wrap up the three points.

Both sides came into the fixture on the back of defeats and in a bid to snap out of the downward spiral that they find themselves in, both coaches made three changes apiece.

Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh reinstated goalkeeper Samik Mitra to his eleven ahead of Biaka Jongte while Manvir Singh and Nikhil Raj slotted in, ahead of Aman Chetri and Harmanpreet Singh.

David Robertson continued to trust his backline but made three changes upfront. Aaron Katabe, Ritwik Kumar Das and Brian Mascarenhas replaced Kallum Higginbotham, Danish Farooq and Arshpreet Singh.

Robertson was adjudged the Hero of the Match.

(Source: AIFF Media)

More REAL KASHMIR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 1 - 1 CAG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 19:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue