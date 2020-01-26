I League: Real Kashmir overcome Indian Arrows to get back to winning ways

Bengaluru, January 26: Real Kashmir got back to winning ways in I League by registering a 2-0 victory over All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday (January 26).
Mason Robertson's neat header in the 18th minute put the visitors in the driving seat before Gnohere Krizo converted a penalty in the 57th minute to wrap up the three points.
Both sides came into the fixture on the back of defeats and in a bid to snap out of the downward spiral that they find themselves in, both coaches made three changes apiece.
Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh reinstated goalkeeper Samik Mitra to his eleven ahead of Biaka Jongte while Manvir Singh and Nikhil Raj slotted in, ahead of Aman Chetri and Harmanpreet Singh.
David Robertson continued to trust his backline but made three changes upfront. Aaron Katabe, Ritwik Kumar Das and Brian Mascarenhas replaced Kallum Higginbotham, Danish Farooq and Arshpreet Singh.
Robertson was adjudged the Hero of the Match.
(Source: AIFF Media)