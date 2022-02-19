Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I'm going to the World Cup! Retired Aguero hoping for Argentina role

By Tom Webber

Buenos Aires, Feb. 19: Sergio Aguero intends to go the World Cup in Qatar and hopes it will be as part of Argentina's backroom staff.

Former striker Aguero experienced chest pain in a match against Deportivo Alaves in October and it was determined he had a career-ending heart issue.

However, the 33-year-old still wants to be part of Argentina's campaign in Qatar this year and hopes a role can be found for him.

"I'm going to go to the World Cup. We are going to have a meeting this week. I want to be there," he told Radio 10 in Argentina.

"The idea is for me to join the coaching staff. I spoke with [head coach Lionel] Scaloni and also with [Argentine Football Association president] Claudio Tapia.

"We have to try to give it a go to see what can be done."

Aguero joined Barcelona in the hopes of playing alongside close friend Lionel Messi after the pair helped Argentina end their 28-year wait for a senior international trophy at the 2021 Copa America.

Yet the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended up completing an incredible switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi came in for criticism following his display in the Champions League last-16 first-leg victory over Real Madrid, which was decided by a solitary Kylian Mbappe goal after the 34-year-old had failed to convert a penalty.

"How are the French media going to kill Messi? Leo played well. Were they watching the game backwards? Leo always plays five levels above," said Aguero.

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 18:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 19, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments