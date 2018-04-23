I think I failed Zidane: Raul de Tomas

Bengaluru, April 23: Spanish forward Raul de Tomas feels he missed a great chance to fulfill his dream to successfully play for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Raul was Real Madrid's youth academy player but the 23-year-old has played only one game for the senior team and that was in the first leg of the fourth round in 2014/15 Spanish Copa Del Rey against Cornella when he had come as a substitute player in 76th minutes.
Though Raul has a contract with the Spanish giants Real Madrid, he is not seeing any positive future in the club. Since the beginning of 2015/16 season, Raul has been continuously loaned to the second division Spanish clubs. First, he had been loaned to Cordoba CF (2015/16) and Real Valladolid (2016/17) and now he is a loanee forward for Rayo Vallecano (2017/18).
Currently, Raul is the second highest goal scorer (20 goals) in the ongoing season of Spanish Segunda Division (Spanish second division league). Meanwhile, his team Rayo Vallecano is fighting to secure a promotion for next La Liga season as they are currently at the third position in the 2017/18 Segunda Division with 64 points.
According to Marca, Raul told the radio programme 'El Larguero', "I feel that in my first year , I failed Zidane. He talked with me a lot and I really liked him."
"When I left Madrid, I realised that I had to change things because I had to improve to be there, but I wasn't there. Every night I fall asleep thinking about being a Real Madrid player, playing with any of the guys in that squad next to me. It is a dream."
The young Spanish forward also wants to play with Real Madrid's world star Cristiano Ronaldo as he believes that he will be noticed well if he plays with the Portuguese star. However, he also revealed that his forever idol is Zinedine Zidane, the present head coach of the Real Madrid senior team. "I feel like I can identify with Ronaldo. Although my idol has always been Zidane," concluded Raul.
