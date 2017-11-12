I would take Isco to Chelsea: Alvaro Morata

Bengaluru, November 12: Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata has stated that if he were in charge of the transfer board at Stamford Bridge, he would surely try to bring his international teammate and Real Madrid star Isco to Chelsea.
Morata and Isco were teammates at Madrid until this Summer when Morata left the Bernabeu side to move to Chelsea. However the duo still reportedly share a warm relationship and keep in touch on a regular basis.
The duo has again reunited in the Spain camp and while talking about his compatriot, the 24-year-old forward suggested that he is very pleased to have been reunited with his friend and if he had the chance he definitely would lure away the star player from Real Madrid to Chelsea as he believes Isco is one of the best players in the Madrid team as well as in Spain.
Morata said to Cadena Ser: "I would take to Chelsea now when I return .
"But I think that right now he has one of the most important roles at Madrid. In the national team he is also key.
"I think he is unstoppable when he feels important. The whole world has seen it since he took the reins at Madrid.
"He is the most important player at Real Madrid and in the national team. He changes the games, he makes the difference. He dances with the ball. Furthermore, he is my friend."
Isco's future at Madrid was uncertain during the last year when he entered the last year of his contract where he often found himself behind the pecking order of Bale, Asensio in the starting XI.
However, the 25-year-old slowly showed his worth in the white jersey since the last quarter of the season and later signed an improved contract at Madrid until 2022.
In the current ongoing season, after the injury of Gareth Bale and Kovacic, Isco has found himself in the starting role more often and already made 15 appearances in all competition, scoring four goals and providing three assists.