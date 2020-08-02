Football
Ibrahimovic hits double figures and makes Serie A history

By Chris Myson

Milan, August 2: Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to reach double figures for goals in a Serie A season with his strike against Cagliari on Saturday (August 1).

The Milan striker, who the club are negotiating with in order to extend his stay at San Siro, netted in the 55th minute of his side's 3-0 win after earlier having a penalty saved.

Ibrahimovic, aged 38 years and 302 days, bounced back to send a fine strike into the top corner having been found by Samu Castillejo.

It meant he reached 10 goals in just 18 top-flight appearances, having only re-joined the club in January.

In-form Milan have scored the most goals in Europe's top-five leagues since the lockdown, with 35 to their name partly due to Ibrahimovic's impressive impact.

Only Real Madrid (31) have gained more points than Milan (30) in those top-five leagues over the same period, a run that led to Stefano Pioli being retained as head coach.

Sunday, August 2, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
