Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ibrahimovic: Man United should sell Pogba if he wants to leave

By Opta
Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Paul Pogba should be allowed to leave
Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels Paul Pogba should be allowed to leave

Los Angeles, August 1: Zlatan Ibrahimovic told Manchester United to let Paul Pogba leave if the midfielder has no interest in staying at Old Trafford.

Pogba, 26, has said he wants a "new challenge" and his agent Mino Raiola indicated the France international was looking to leave United.

Ibrahimovic, Pogba's former team-mate at United, said the Premier League giants should allow the midfielder – linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid – to leave.

"I think if he doesn't want to stay it has no sense to keep him," the LA Galaxy star told the BBC.

"You let him go and if he wants to be somewhere else, that is where you let him go, use the situation and bring somebody that wants to stay.

"The dressing room is more the players respect each other, they're professional, they understand each other's situation.

"It's more the club and the management because you don't want a player in your club or in your team that doesn't want to stay because then you know he will not give 100 or 200 per cent or he does that and still he doesn't want to stay so it's a tricky situation.

"The best is what is the best for the club, that is what you have to look at."

Manchester United play their final game of pre-season against AC Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

More ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue