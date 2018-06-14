Football

Ibrahimovic picks out two stars to watch out for at World Cup

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Kolkata, June 14: LA Galaxy star and retired Swedish international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has named two French internationals as the players to watch out for in the Russia World Cup.

The 36-year-old, who won't be a part of Swedish national team at the World Cup, has picked his former Manchester United team-mate Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe as players who could make a big difference in Russia 2018.

Ibrahimovic has played with Pogba at Old Trafford for two years knows the capability of the attacking midfielder on a personal level.

"I think Pogba for sure, who everybody knows is fast and skilful," Zlatan told FIFA.

Mbappe, who is a regular in PSG squad, has already created waves in world football in last two years with his on-field brilliance.

"Mbappe, an upcoming star who still has more to give to get to the top, but he will for sure arrive there.

"There are so many players who are exciting at the moment that for sure some other star that nobody has been talking about will dominate."

Both the players are regulars in Didier Deschamp's France squad and it is expected that both of them will feature in the starting XI in their first game against Australia on Saturday (June 16).

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 12:49 [IST]
