Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ibrahimovic remains non-committal over MLS future

By
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had recently scored his 500th career goal.

Los Angeles, September 24: Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic remained non-committal about his Major League Soccer (MLS) future he plans a discussion with Los Angeles Galaxy chiefs after a frustrating first season.

The 36-year-old had made a prolific start to his MLS career, scoring 17 goals in 22 games since joining the Galaxy from Manchester United in March.

Recently, he scored his 500th career goal against reigning MLS champions Toronto to become just the third active player after Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi to score 500 goals between club and country, an act for which he won plaudits all over.

However his efforts have not been enough to transform the Galaxy's fortunes, with the club languishing in the bottom half of the Western Conference and struggling to make the playoffs.

Ibrahimovic, who has a contract through the 2019 season, was reluctant to confirm his plans for next year, according to comments in the Los Angeles Times.

"I don't know. This I have to discuss," Ibrahimovic said when asked about 2019.

"This is not the moment to talk about that. It's something I'll discuss with the club. What they want, what I want. So let's see."

Ibrahimovic said while he was pleased with his fitness, he was less happy with the Galaxy's results.

"I'm happy, I'm physically strong, I feel good. I'm producing, so I just need to (be) winning games, and then everything is perfect," he said.

"It's easy to talk, but we need to do it."

Ibrahimovic cited the Galaxy's failure to staunch their defence this year as being behind the club's struggles.

So far the club has shipped 59 goals in 29 games, the second worst goals conceded tally in the league.

"Conceding so many goals, you don't win," Ibrahimovic said.

"You cannot win the competition like that. It's difficult, and that comes from everybody, not only the defense.

(With Agency inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BCN 2 - 2 GIR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 14:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue