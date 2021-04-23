Football
Ibrahimovic signs new Milan deal

By Peter Thompson
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play for Milan in his 40s after extending his stay with the Rossoneri.

Milan, April 23: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new one-year contract with Serie A giants Milan.

The 39-year-old striker rejoined the Rossoneri on a free transfer in December 2019 until the end of the season, with the option of extending his stay.

Ibrahimovic put pen to paper to remain at San Siro for the current campaign and the evergreen frontman has now agreed terms for another 12 months.

The Sweden striker has scored 17 goals in all competitions in an injury-hit season, finding the back of the net 15 times in 17 Serie A matches.

Ibrahimovic had made no secret of his desire to stay at Milan and the club confirmed a deal has been agreed on Thursday.

Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 1:00 [IST]
