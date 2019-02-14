Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Icardi pulled out of Inter squad - Spalletti

By Opta
Mauro Icardi continues to be linked with a move away from Inter
Mauro Icardi continues to be linked with a move away from Inter

Milan, February 14: Inter coach Luciano Spalletti has revealed Mauro Icardi chose not to join up with the squad for their Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna.

The Serie A club named goalkeeper Samir Handanovic as their new captain on Wednesday but did not give any reasons for Icardi's removal from the role.

The Argentina international was later a notable absentee when the club named a 19-man party for the trip to Austria for the first leg of their last-32 tie on Thursday (February 14).

But Spalletti said Icardi has not been dropped and that his absence from the squad was the player's decision alone.

"Tomorrow will be a very important game. We'll have time after that to clarify Icardi's position," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"It was a difficult and painful decision but one supported by everyone and made for the good of Inter and the team.

"His no-show? It was him who didn't want to join up with the team. He was called up. He was disappointed, but it was also difficult for us to make this decision and announce it to him.

"There's a situation that needs addressing and I said it after Parma . What's happened confirms that.

"If there is anyone who thinks of anything other than the result tomorrow night, they're wrong to do that.

"We've made a decision at an appropriate time and one that was well thought out, albeit one that was very painful.

"Things around him have disturbed him and the team he captained. Now we have to focus all our attention on tomorrow’s game."

Icardi has a contract with the Nerazzurri until 2021 but continues to be linked with a move away, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United all previously credited with an interest in the striker.

Speaking last month, Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara insisted he would sign a renewal.

However, that has done little to assuage doubts over his future, and the situation became more unclear when Nara, speaking on the Tiki Taka show, said: "I would like Mauro to be more protected by the club because sometimes some bad things come from inside."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: AJA 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue