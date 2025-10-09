What are the Earnings sources of Cristiano Ronaldo as former Real Madrid, Man United star becomes a Billionaire? A Complete Breakdown

Football IFA Shield 2025: Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 11:27 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IFA Shield 2025: Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming- Mohun Bagan are set to kick off their IFA Shield 2025 campaign on Thursday against Gokulam Kerala in what is being billed as one of the marquee encounters of the tournament. While Gokulam enter the tie with limited preparation, Mohun Bagan, under experienced coach Jose Molina, are eager to start their Shield journey with a convincing win.

On paper, Gokulam appear to be the underdogs. Spanish coach Jose Hevia's side has had only five days of training before arriving in Kolkata, which may leave them underprepared against a Mohun Bagan team that has already played competitive matches in the Durand Cup. Despite this, Hevia remains optimistic and determined to test his squad against one of India's strongest teams.

Mohun Bagan, champions of the ISL, will look to leave the disappointment of their Durand Cup quarter-final exit behind. Coach Molina has focused on set-pieces and penalty shootout practice in recent sessions, emphasizing tactical sharpness and attacking cohesion. The squad will be without national team stars Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, and Sahal Abdul Samad, as well as age-group national players Suhail Bhat and Dipendu Biswas.

The probable Mohun Bagan lineup sees Vishal in goal, with a back four of Ashish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Alberto Rodriguez, and either Subhasish Bose or Abhishek. Midfield responsibilities will likely fall on Anirudh Thapa and Appuiya, with Manvir Singh and Robson Robinho operating on the wings. Jason Cummings and Jamie MacLaren are expected to lead the attack, while Dimitri Petratos could feature depending on tactical adjustments.

Gokulam, on the other hand, are no pushovers. The Kerala side boasts four key foreign players, including strikers Edu Martinez and Joan Carlos, winger Alfred, and defender Luis Matias. Captained by former Mohun Bagan player Sibin Raj, the squad also features promising local talent from Kerala.

While social media and fans are already speculating about a potential Shield final derby between EB and MB, Hevia remains pragmatic: "Mohun Bagan are ISL champions, a strong team. We'll try to give our best. This match will help me understand where my players currently stand."

With Mohun Bagan having a settled squad and better preparation, they start as favorites, but Gokulam's hunger and resilience could make this an intriguing clash. Fans can expect a fast-paced, competitive encounter as both teams aim to make a strong start in the 2025 IFA Shield.

At what time the IFA Shield 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala start?

The IFA Shield 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will start from 3:00 PM IST on 9th October, 2025.

Where will the IFA Shield 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala Deccan take place?

The IFA Shield 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will take place at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IFA Shield 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala?

No TV channels will broadcast the IFA Shield match between Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala in India.

How to avail the online streaming services for the IFA Shield 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala?

The IFA Shield 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala can be availed on the SSEN app with a subscription and also on mykhel.com for live updates for free.